Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India consolidated net profit rises 45.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 800.19 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 45.98% to Rs 82.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 800.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 711.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.35% to Rs 115.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 2704.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2516.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales800.19711.61 12 2704.602516.99 7 OPM %23.4223.14 -18.9818.74 - PBDT195.14155.86 25 496.13460.64 8 PBT109.1077.14 41 159.52170.65 -7 NP82.3656.42 46 115.52115.12 0

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

