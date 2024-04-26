Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 800.19 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 45.98% to Rs 82.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 800.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 711.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.35% to Rs 115.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 2704.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2516.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

