CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 0.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.54% to Rs 1154.23 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 0.69% to Rs 152.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 151.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 25.54% to Rs 1154.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 919.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1154.23919.3854.5757.50205.34204.12205.34204.12152.67151.63

