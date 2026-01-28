Metro Brands Q3 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 128 crore

Metro Brands reported a 35.70% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.35 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 94.58 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 15.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 811.27 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, driven by strong festive and wedding season demand and supported by a reduction in GST on footwear priced below Rs 2,500.

Total expenditure increased 15.53% YoY to Rs 655.09 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 567.02 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose 21.62% YoY to Rs 77.10 crore, while finance costs increased 22.75% YoY to Rs 28.81 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 172.71 crore, up 7.97% from Rs 159.96 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA improved 17.6% YoY to Rs 265 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 226 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 32.7% in Q3 FY26 from 32.1% in Q3 FY25. E-commerce and omni-channel sales grew 24% during the quarter, contributing 12% of revenue, compared with 11% in Q3 FY25. During Q3 FY26, the company opened 35 new stores and closed 11. On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.12% YoY to Rs 294.56 crore, while revenue increased 12.12% YoY to Rs 2,090.65 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

Over the nine-month period, 100 new stores were added, offset by 18 closures, reflecting a calibrated approach to network expansion. Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said, Im pleased to see our growth momentum continue with a 15% increase in revenue. Q3 reinforces our view that long-term retail success is built through scale, portfolio depth, and rigorous execution. We are shaping a diversified platform that spans fashion, comfort, and performance, with strong omni-channel capability at its core. Our investments in brand, digital, and international partnerships are deliberate and long-term, and they are designed to strengthen resilience and compound growth over time.