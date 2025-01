Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 32.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 8315.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 32.05% to Rs 2678.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2028.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 8315.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7067.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8315.007067.0054.1149.824432.003574.003527.002669.002678.002028.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News