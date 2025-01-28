Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 45.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 45.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.13% to Rs 213.89 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 45.80% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 213.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 214.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales213.89214.16 0 OPM %9.0012.15 -PBDT14.9820.80 -28 PBT8.4715.33 -45 NP6.0711.20 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cipla consolidated net profit rises 48.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Murae Organisor standalone net profit rises 9925.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Aarcon Facilities standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the December 2024 quarter

India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 7.31% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story