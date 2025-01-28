Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 45.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.13% to Rs 213.89 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 45.80% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 213.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 214.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.213.89214.169.0012.1514.9820.808.4715.336.0711.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News