CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 2.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 56.53 croreNet profit of CSL Finance rose 2.21% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 56.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.78% to Rs 72.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.83% to Rs 215.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
