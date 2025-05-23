Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.56% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net loss of Dhoot Industrial Finance reported to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 82.56% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.25% to Rs 18.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 65.44% to Rs 11.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.4819.9511.2632.58-587.36-10.68-227.62-16.67-28.6438.8017.19175.71-28.7938.6616.60175.18-15.5134.4118.88148.06

