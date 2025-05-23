Pradhin standalone net profit rises 450.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7671.76% to Rs 132.12 crore

Net profit of Pradhin rose 450.85% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7671.76% to Rs 132.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 805.56% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7230.15% to Rs 337.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

