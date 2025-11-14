CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 63.67 crore

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 37.03% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 63.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.63.6754.0678.5974.8229.4025.1628.8624.7124.4617.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News