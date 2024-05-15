Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 56.05% in the March 2024 quarter

CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 56.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 46.65 crore

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 56.05% to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 46.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.86% to Rs 63.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.29% to Rs 165.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales46.6533.59 39 165.65117.24 41 OPM %79.1677.11 -77.8676.28 - PBDT23.7516.72 42 86.9762.57 39 PBT23.3916.42 42 85.5961.54 39 NP18.5711.90 56 63.3645.63 39

