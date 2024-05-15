Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 59.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 135.66% to Rs 811.56 croreNet profit of Keystone Realtors declined 59.94% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 135.66% to Rs 811.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 344.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.92% to Rs 112.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 224.10% to Rs 2222.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
