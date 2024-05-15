Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 59.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 135.66% to Rs 811.56 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 59.94% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 135.66% to Rs 811.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 344.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.92% to Rs 112.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 224.10% to Rs 2222.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

811.56344.382222.25685.666.1428.154.9315.1444.7496.97151.77112.3642.1495.14144.46107.7230.6876.59112.2181.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News