The offer received bids for 28.52 lakh shares as against 1.11 crore shares on offer.

CSM Technologies received bids for 28,52,784 shares as against 1,11,30,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (24 June 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.26 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2026 and it will close on 29 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 107 and 113 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 132 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 145.78 crore at upper price band of Rs 113. The fresh issuance is of 1,29,01,000 shares.

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 56.0 crore will be used towards funding working capital requirements, Rs 22.63 crore will be utilised towards repayment of part of the borrowings. A portion will be used towards funding acquisitions and also be used for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO of CSM Technologies on 23 June 2026, the company raised Rs 20 crore from anchor investors by allotting 17.70 lakh shares at Rs 113 each to 2 anchor investors. CSM Technologies (CSM) is an IT solutions company that provides technology solutions to both government and private organisations. It specialises in providing Gov-tech solutions and digital transformation services. It provides technology solutions across sectors such as mining, agriculture, trade, education, healthcare and tourism.