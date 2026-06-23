FIFA World Cup 2026 June 24 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 action continues on Wednesday, June 24, with three matches across Groups K and L.

Group L leaders England and Ghana headline the day's schedule in a battle that could seal a place in the round of 32. Later, Panama and Croatia meet in a must-win contest, before Colombia take on DR Congo in Group K.

With the group stage entering a decisive phase, teams will be looking to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

England and Ghana battle for early knockout berth

England and Ghana head into their Group L meeting after winning their opening matches. Thomas Tuchel's England began their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane scoring twice and Jude Bellingham also finding the net. Ghana, meanwhile, edged Panama 1-0 thanks to a late winner and have revived hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2010.

A victory for either side would move them closer to securing qualification from Group L. Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has built a compact, counter-attacking side, with Antoine Semenyo emerging as one of the Black Stars' key threats.

Panama and Croatia seek first points

The second Group L fixture pits Panama against Croatia in Toronto.

Both teams suffered defeats in their opening games, with Panama losing narrowly to Ghana and Croatia conceding four goals in a 4-2 defeat to England. Another loss would leave either side on the brink of elimination, making the encounter crucial for their hopes of advancing.

ALSO READ: More than just numbers: How lower-ranked teams are shining at FIFA WC 2026 Veteran Luka Modric is expected to spearhead Croatia's challenge, while Panama will hope their attacking display improves after creating several chances in their opener.

Colombia look to continue winning start against DR Congo

The day's final match sees Colombia face DR Congo in Group K.

Colombia opened their campaign with a convincing victory over Uzbekistan, while DR Congo held Portugal to a draw and will be aiming to build on that encouraging result. Three points would significantly boost either side's chances of joining Portugal in the knockout stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 24 schedule

Date Time (IST) Group Match 24 June 2026 1:30 AM Group L England vs Ghana 24 June 2026 4:30 AM Group L Panama vs Croatia 24 June 2026 7:30 AM Group K Colombia vs DR Congo

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 24 matches live streaming and telecast details

Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 24?

England and Ghana will kick-start the June 24 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 1:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 24?

Panama and Croatia will meet in the second match of the day from 4:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 24?

Colombia and DR Congo will square off in the final match of the day at 7:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 24 matches in India?

The broadcast of the June 24 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for fans in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 24 matches in India?

The live streaming of the June 24 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Zee5 app and website for viewers in India.