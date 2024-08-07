Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 30.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 2273.87 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 30.78% to Rs 462.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 353.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 2273.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2184.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2273.872184.69 4 OPM %20.8115.67 -PBDT639.41489.16 31 PBT595.07452.91 31 NP462.61353.72 31

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

