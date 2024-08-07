Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 30.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 2273.87 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 30.78% to Rs 462.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 353.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 2273.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2184.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2273.872184.6920.8115.67639.41489.16595.07452.91462.61353.72

