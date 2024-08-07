Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 1214.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 266.49% to Rs 89.13 croreNet profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 1214.29% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 266.49% to Rs 89.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales89.1324.32 266 OPM %2.211.36 -PBDT1.950.33 491 PBT1.840.14 1214 NP1.840.14 1214
