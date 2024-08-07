Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 1214.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 266.49% to Rs 89.13 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 1214.29% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 266.49% to Rs 89.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.89.1324.322.211.361.950.331.840.141.840.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp