Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 196.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 12.97 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries rose 196.43% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.9711.68 11 OPM %19.2015.92 -PBDT2.231.46 53 PBT1.230.39 215 NP0.830.28 196

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

