Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 196.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 12.97 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries rose 196.43% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.9711.6819.2015.922.231.461.230.390.830.28

