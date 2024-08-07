Bata India consolidated net profit rises 62.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 944.63 crore

Net profit of Bata India rose 62.84% to Rs 174.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 944.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 958.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.944.63958.1519.5825.00304.33224.65217.12143.56174.06106.89

