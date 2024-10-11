Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Utilties stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 43.89 points or 0.67% at 6471.46 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 3.65%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 3%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.96%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.65%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 1.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.4%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.21%), Bajel Projects Ltd (down 1.11%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.1%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.02%).

On the other hand, EMS Ltd (up 5.76%), SJVN Ltd (up 0.46%), and PTC India Ltd (up 0.43%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 202.26 or 0.36% at 56555.62.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 23.93 points or 0.14% at 16662.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.85 points or 0.18% at 24953.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 239.7 points or 0.29% at 81371.71.

On BSE,2058 shares were trading in green, 1762 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

