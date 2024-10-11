Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index falling 77.29 points or 0.94% at 8109.89 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, DLF Ltd (down 1.99%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.89%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.2%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.05%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.72%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.42%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.86%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.97%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.46%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 202.26 or 0.36% at 56555.62.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 23.93 points or 0.14% at 16662.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.85 points or 0.18% at 24953.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 239.7 points or 0.29% at 81371.71.

On BSE,2058 shares were trading in green, 1762 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

