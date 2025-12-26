Currency in circulation spikes 9.6% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 1.2% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 39.13 lakh crore as on December 15, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose 0.2% on the week to Rs 47.95 lakh crore. Currency in circulation spiked 9.6% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 5.1% so far while the reserve money has contracted 0.10%.

