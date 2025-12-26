EUR/USD falls near 1.1800 mark amid thin trades overall

Euro is trading in a lax manner today, giving up a bit after hitting three-month top against the US dollar amid thin trades. European markets ended Wednesday's shortened session on a flat note and capped upside in Euro too. Mood remains tepid today as several markets were closed for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays. Markets in Germany, France, the UK, and Switzerland are shut today and EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1815, down marginally on the day. EUR/INR futures are currently trading at 105.69, down 0.28% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News