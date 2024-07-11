Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Currency in circulation up 6.1% on year

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 35.71 lakh crore as on July 5, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 0.5% on the week to Rs 47.17 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.1% on a year ago basis compared to 4.4% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 1.7% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.9%.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

