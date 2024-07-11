Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RVNL hits record high on bagging Rs 138-cr LoA from Central Railway

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) jumped 4.33% to Rs 637 after the civil construction firm received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway worth Rs 138.45 crore.

The order includes OHE modification work for up-gradation of existing 1 x 25 kV Electric Traction System to 2 x 25 kV AT feeding system in Amla-Nagpur section in Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target.

The project is to be executed in 24 months and the cost of project is Rs 138.45 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The company reported 33.16% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 478.40 crore on 17.38% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,714.01 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 643.95 in today's intra-day session.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

