Currency in circulation up 8.7% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation was flat on the week to stand at Rs 38.15 lakh crore as on September 12, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money eased 0.4% on the week to Rs 48.93 lakh crore. Currency in circulation spiked 8.7% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 2.4% so far while the reserve money has added 1.3%.

