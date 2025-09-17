Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartworks deepens its presence in Mumbai with 557,000 sq. ft. campus at Intellion Park

Smartworks deepens its presence in Mumbai with 557,000 sq. ft. campus at Intellion Park

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Achieves 1 million sq. ft. leased portfolio mark in Mumbai

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has reinforced its leadership with over 557,000 sq. ft. campus at Intellion Park, Navi Mumbai, a marquee development by Tata Realty and Infrastructure.

Intellion Park is Smartworks' largest managed office campus in Mumbai. With this addition, the company's leased portfolio in Mumbai has crossed the 1 million sq. ft. milestone, a landmark achievement in India's financial capital.

Strategically located on the Thane Belapur Road, Intellion Park is poised to be the largest IT Park in Navi Mumbai. The micro-market is backed by a well-established social and physical infrastructure, offering excellent connectivity, thriving residential hubs, and access to a strong talent pool. The new campus is already attracting interest from marquee clients, drawn by its prime location and comprehensive amenities designed for workforce productivity.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

