Inox India consolidated net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Inox India rose 22.93% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 358.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.358.22306.5621.7520.8586.8174.5279.1968.6060.8449.49

