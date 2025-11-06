SIS consolidated net profit rises 17.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 3758.52 crore

Net profit of SIS rose 17.32% to Rs 80.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 3758.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3268.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

