Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 7452.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Steel Exchange India rose 7452.38% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.77% to Rs 327.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 256.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.327.51256.3212.059.1221.785.3915.860.2115.860.21

