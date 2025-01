RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 32.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 172.71 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 32.01% to Rs 34.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 172.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 153.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.172.71153.7028.4624.6652.3539.6846.8935.5434.9326.46

