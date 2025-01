Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 43.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 106.03 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 43.96% to Rs 21.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 106.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 101.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.106.03101.3152.2543.2032.9220.7630.4618.6521.8115.15

