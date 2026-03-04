Hindustan Aeronautics inks Rs 5,083 cr defence contracts with Ministry of Defence

Hindustan Aeronautics has signed contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) to the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch (Shtil) missiles for the Indian Navy.

According to an exchange filing, Rs 2,901 crore has been allocated for the procurement of six ALH Mk-III (Maritime Role) helicopters, along with operational role equipment, an engineering support package and performance-based logistics support.

The company said that these twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms and are capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as ships at sea. It added that their induction will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard in ensuring the safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore installations, fishermen, and the marine environment.

The project envisages supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and is expected to generate approximately 65 lakh man-hours of employment. The contract reinforces the Governments commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make-in-India initiative, while further strengthening the nations maritime security architecture. Separately, a contract worth Rs 2,182 crore has been signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation, for the procurement of Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch Shtil missiles and associated missile holding frames. The missile system is expected to enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline warships by providing rapid-reaction, all-weather engagement against diverse aerial threats. The agreement also reflects the longstanding defence partnership between India and Russia, built on mutual trust and strategic cooperation.