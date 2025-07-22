Cyient DLM consolidated net profit declines 29.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 278.43 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM declined 29.62% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 278.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.278.43257.899.007.7520.6220.8510.1014.167.4610.60

