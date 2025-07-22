Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.98% to Rs 46.91 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 13.39% to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.98% to Rs 46.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.9129.1436.3943.2716.9712.5916.4612.3110.4812.10

