E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 36.11 crore

Net loss of E2E Networks reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 36.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.36.1141.3329.1165.9823.6824.25-3.7513.55-2.8410.14

