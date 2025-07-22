Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gross non-performing assets of public sector banks have been declining during last five financial years

Gross non-performing assets of public sector banks have been declining during last five financial years

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks have been declining during the last five financial years. The NPAs have reduced from 9.11% to 2.58% from March 2021 to o March 2025. Change in credit culture has been effected, with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) fundamentally changing the creditor-borrower relationship, taking away control of the defaulting company from promoters/owners, and debarring wilful defaulters from the resolution process. To make the process more stringent, personal guarantor to corporate debtor has also been brought under the ambit of IBC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices close flat amid cautious sentiment ahead of U.S. trade deal deadline

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.27%

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 5.80% in the June 2025 quarter

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 122.50 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.26% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story