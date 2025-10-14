Darshan Orna standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 155.47% to Rs 6.31 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 155.47% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.312.475.719.720.340.260.340.260.240.22

