BITS consolidated net profit rises 450.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of BITS rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.93% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.340.2744.1222.220.160.070.100.010.110.02

