Wholesale Food prices drop 2% on year, Onion prices tumble 64%

Indias food prices stay slippery. The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group has decreased from 193.5 in August, 2025 to 192.0 in September, 2025. The rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index decreased to - 1.99% in September, 2025 from 0.21% in August, 2025. In major food commodities, Pulses prices fell around 17% while Fruits recorded a drop of 4% on year. Vegetable prices tanked around 24.40%. In vegetables, Onion led the drop with a deep fall of around 64% on year in wholesale prices. Potato prices are also down 42%. However, Milk and wheat prices are up 3% each on year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News