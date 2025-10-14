Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wholesale Food prices drop 2% on year, Onion prices tumble 64%

Wholesale Food prices drop 2% on year, Onion prices tumble 64%

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Indias food prices stay slippery. The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group has decreased from 193.5 in August, 2025 to 192.0 in September, 2025. The rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index decreased to - 1.99% in September, 2025 from 0.21% in August, 2025. In major food commodities, Pulses prices fell around 17% while Fruits recorded a drop of 4% on year. Vegetable prices tanked around 24.40%. In vegetables, Onion led the drop with a deep fall of around 64% on year in wholesale prices. Potato prices are also down 42%. However, Milk and wheat prices are up 3% each on year.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

