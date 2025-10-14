Premium Merchants standalone net profit rises 4000.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.00% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Premium Merchants rose 4000.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.540.2598.1568.000.550.190.540.190.410.01

