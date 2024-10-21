Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.45% to Rs 389.45 croreNet profit of Cyient DLM rose 5.46% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.45% to Rs 389.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 291.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales389.45291.84 33 OPM %8.128.07 -PBDT27.7625.24 10 PBT20.8919.76 6 NP15.4514.65 5
