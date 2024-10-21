NELCO consolidated net profit declines 27.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 82.55 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 27.94% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 82.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.82.5576.6513.1318.1510.6212.675.447.554.105.69

