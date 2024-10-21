Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 27.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 82.55 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 27.94% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 82.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales82.5576.65 8 OPM %13.1318.15 -PBDT10.6212.67 -16 PBT5.447.55 -28 NP4.105.69 -28

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

