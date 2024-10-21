Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 21.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 21.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 19.10% to Rs 1166.05 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 21.27% to Rs 96.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.10% to Rs 1166.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 979.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1166.05979.03 19 OPM %41.5942.14 -PBDT88.38122.85 -28 PBT88.38122.85 -28 NP96.72122.85 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Passion over profit drives Zepto's $5 bn success, says founder Palicha

India, China reach agreement on LAC patrolling; border row may ease now

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health, wellness startup 'Continue'

Now parents can claim TCS credits for children's foreign education

Boeing's new proposal may lead to $1 bn in wage-related costs over 4 years

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story