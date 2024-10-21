Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 21.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.10% to Rs 1166.05 croreNet profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 21.27% to Rs 96.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.10% to Rs 1166.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 979.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1166.05979.03 19 OPM %41.5942.14 -PBDT88.38122.85 -28 PBT88.38122.85 -28 NP96.72122.85 -21
