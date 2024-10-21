Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 24.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 927.42 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 24.44% to Rs 72.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 927.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 836.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.927.42836.186.858.6891.9075.5784.7267.0072.0057.86

