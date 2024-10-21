Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 24.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 927.42 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 24.44% to Rs 72.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 927.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 836.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales927.42836.18 11 OPM %6.858.68 -PBDT91.9075.57 22 PBT84.7267.00 26 NP72.0057.86 24

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

