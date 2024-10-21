Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 2.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.46% to Rs 245.33 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 2.21% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 245.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 214.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.245.33214.3415.4415.8330.3530.3024.6425.9419.0519.48

