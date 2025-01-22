Cyient DLM Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 January 2025.

Cyient DLM Ltd crashed 13.33% to Rs 517 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13818 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd lost 11.36% to Rs 5304.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23824 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd tumbled 10.85% to Rs 1911.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21004 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd slipped 9.39% to Rs 548.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23734 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd shed 9.39% to Rs 315.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

