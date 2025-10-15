Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM Q2 PAT climbs 108% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Cyient DLM Q2 PAT climbs 108% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cyient DLM reported 108.09% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.15 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to Rs 15.45 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 20.23% YoY to Rs 310.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 36.48 crore in Q2 FY26, up 74.62% as compared with Rs 20.89 crore in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 31.2 crore, registering de-growth of 1.26% as compared with Rs 31.6 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 10% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.1% recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Free Cash Flow stood at Rs 27 crores in Q2, marking four consecutive quarters of positive cash flow and reflecting strong cash generation despite one-time land acquisition costs in Q2

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit soared 52.01% to Rs 39.60 crore, while revenue fell 9% to Rs 589.06 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

H1 order intake crossed Rs 1,000 crore, representing a 130% YoY growth.

Rajendra Velagapudi, MD & CEO of Cyient DLM, said, "Our profitability has improved significantly this quarter, reflecting the disciplined execution and strategic choices we have made this year. We continue to strengthen our capabilities, expand our customer base, and build a robust pipeline. Order intake has seen a 130% YoY growth in H1, and the pipeline of large deals in advanced stages are expected to drive future growth."

During the quarter, Cyient DLM added two strategic customers, a Japanese eVTOL company focused on next-generation mobility and an EV charging solutions provider, both aligned with the rapidly evolving electric mobility ecosystem. This expansion is in line with Cyient DLMs strategy to diversify, particularly around the automotive and electric vehicle domains. Buildto-Spec (B2S) elements in the programs underscore the companys growing role as a partner in end-to-end product realization, from design and engineering to manufacturing. Cyient DLM continues to leverage its deep engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities to support new-age technologies, integrating advanced electronics, power systems, and connectivity solutions that enable cleaner and smarter mobility.

The company continues to diversify its portfolio, with Box-Build solutions driving healthy contribution from global markets outside India. Cyient DLM demonstrated operational resilience with stable EBITDA performance and improved material cost ratios, driven by supply chain efficiencies and favourable mix.

The firm also secured a few major B2S projects during the quarter, which are expected to progress into the next phase of development in the near term. The company continues to invest in enhancing its B2S capabilities, integrating advanced design, testing, and certification competencies to serve complex requirements in high-reliability sectors.

The company continues to strengthen its go-to-market (GTM) approach, aligning business development, engineering, and delivery teams more closely to industry verticals for sharper customer focus. The company is also pursuing opportunities to expand its global footprint, leveraging its strong presence in India and the U.S. to serve strategic customers across A&D, Industrial, Medical, and Automotive sectors.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Rebounds From Sharp Drop as Financial Stocks Rally Despite US-China Trade Tensions

Hyundai Motor India approves change in MD

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company IPO ends with 2.29 times subscription

Saatvik Green Energy gains on bagging solar module orders worth Rs 689 crore

Tata Communications Ltd Surges 5%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.06%

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story