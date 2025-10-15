Cyient DLM Q2 PAT climbs 108% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Cyient DLM reported 108.09% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.15 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared to Rs 15.45 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 20.23% YoY to Rs 310.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 36.48 crore in Q2 FY26, up 74.62% as compared with Rs 20.89 crore in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 31.2 crore, registering de-growth of 1.26% as compared with Rs 31.6 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 10% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.1% recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Free Cash Flow stood at Rs 27 crores in Q2, marking four consecutive quarters of positive cash flow and reflecting strong cash generation despite one-time land acquisition costs in Q2 On a half-year basis, the companys net profit soared 52.01% to Rs 39.60 crore, while revenue fell 9% to Rs 589.06 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. H1 order intake crossed Rs 1,000 crore, representing a 130% YoY growth. Rajendra Velagapudi, MD & CEO of Cyient DLM, said, "Our profitability has improved significantly this quarter, reflecting the disciplined execution and strategic choices we have made this year. We continue to strengthen our capabilities, expand our customer base, and build a robust pipeline. Order intake has seen a 130% YoY growth in H1, and the pipeline of large deals in advanced stages are expected to drive future growth."

During the quarter, Cyient DLM added two strategic customers, a Japanese eVTOL company focused on next-generation mobility and an EV charging solutions provider, both aligned with the rapidly evolving electric mobility ecosystem. This expansion is in line with Cyient DLMs strategy to diversify, particularly around the automotive and electric vehicle domains. Buildto-Spec (B2S) elements in the programs underscore the companys growing role as a partner in end-to-end product realization, from design and engineering to manufacturing. Cyient DLM continues to leverage its deep engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities to support new-age technologies, integrating advanced electronics, power systems, and connectivity solutions that enable cleaner and smarter mobility.

The company continues to diversify its portfolio, with Box-Build solutions driving healthy contribution from global markets outside India. Cyient DLM demonstrated operational resilience with stable EBITDA performance and improved material cost ratios, driven by supply chain efficiencies and favourable mix. The firm also secured a few major B2S projects during the quarter, which are expected to progress into the next phase of development in the near term. The company continues to invest in enhancing its B2S capabilities, integrating advanced design, testing, and certification competencies to serve complex requirements in high-reliability sectors. The company continues to strengthen its go-to-market (GTM) approach, aligning business development, engineering, and delivery teams more closely to industry verticals for sharper customer focus. The company is also pursuing opportunities to expand its global footprint, leveraging its strong presence in India and the U.S. to serve strategic customers across A&D, Industrial, Medical, and Automotive sectors.