Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Rebounds From Sharp Drop as Financial Stocks Rally Despite US-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street Rebounds From Sharp Drop as Financial Stocks Rally Despite US-China Trade Tensions

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Dow recovered over 200 points after early losses, lifted by strong bank earnings while trade tensions and tech weakness kept the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower.

The Dow climbed 202.88 points (0.4%) to 46,270.46 after plunging more than 600 points in early trading, the S&P 500 dipped 10.41 points (0.2%) to 6,644.31 and the Nasdaq slid 172.91 points (0.8%) to 22,521.70.

Wall Street fell late after Trump reignited US-China trade tensions, accusing Beijing of economic hostility. China vowed to fight to the end but kept talks open while strong financial earnings limited market losses.

Wells Fargo (WFC) spiked by 7.2% after reporting better than expected third quarter results and raised its profitability target. Citigroup (C) also surged by 3.9% after reporting third quarter results that exceeded estimates, although JPMorgan Chase (JPM) moved notably lower despite reporting better than expected third quarter results.

Airline stocks moved sharply higher, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 4.2%. Housing stocks were substantially strong, as reflected by the 2.5% surge by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. Banking, networking and telecom stocks also turned in strong performances on the day while significant weakness among semiconductor and computer hardware stocks re-emerged in late-day trading.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.7%. Most European stocks have also moved to the downside on the day. The German DAX Index is down by 0.7% and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2%, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries moved higher over the course of the session, extending last Friday's surge. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.9 bps to a one-month closing low of 4.02%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India approves change in MD

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company IPO ends with 2.29 times subscription

Saatvik Green Energy gains on bagging solar module orders worth Rs 689 crore

Tata Communications Ltd Surges 5%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.06%

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,250 mark

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story