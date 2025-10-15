Hyundai Motor India approves change in MD

At board meeting held on 15 October 2025The board of Hyundai Motor India at its meeting held on 15 October 2025 has approved the succession plan for managing director (MT) of the company. Unsoo Kim, current MD is returning back to South Korea to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company from the close of business on 31 December 2025.
Tarun Garg, presently serving as whole time director of the company will succeed Unsoo Kim as the MD & Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from 01 January 2026. He will be MD & CEO designate in the intervening period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app