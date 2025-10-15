Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India approves change in MD

Hyundai Motor India approves change in MD

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
At board meeting held on 15 October 2025

The board of Hyundai Motor India at its meeting held on 15 October 2025 has approved the succession plan for managing director (MT) of the company. Unsoo Kim, current MD is returning back to South Korea to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company from the close of business on 31 December 2025.

Tarun Garg, presently serving as whole time director of the company will succeed Unsoo Kim as the MD & Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from 01 January 2026. He will be MD & CEO designate in the intervening period.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

