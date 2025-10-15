Tata Communications Ltd Surges 5%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.06%

Tata Communications Ltd has added 17.75% over last one month compared to 1.45% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.71% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Communications Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 1966.05. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.06% to quote at 2914.32. The index is up 1.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd increased 1.08% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd added 1.07% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 4.88 % over last one year compared to the 0.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Communications Ltd has added 17.75% over last one month compared to 1.45% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 27975 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 81940 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2000 on 15 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1293 on 04 Mar 2025.