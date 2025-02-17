Cyient DLM wins strategic avionics manufacturing contract from Thales

Cyient DLM announced that it has been awarded a strategic avionics manufacturing program by Thales, a global technology leader.

Under this collaboration, Cyient DLM will manufacture high-reliability printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for Thales' next-generation flight avionics systems, further reinforcing its position as a trusted manufacturing partner in the global aerospace & defense sector. These mission-critical PCBAs will be deployed in leading commercial aircraft platforms, showcasing Cyient DLM's expertise in high-reliability electronics.

This award further strengthens Cyient DLMs commitment to advancing avionics technology through strategic partnerships with global aerospace leaders. By leveraging deep engineering expertise and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, Cyient DLM continues to push the boundaries of innovation in aerospace & defense electronics, the company said.

Deepak Talwar, vice president group procurement, engineering, and India, Middle East, and Africa, Thales, said, "At Thales, we are committed to advancing the Make in India vision, and in that spirit, we are proud to foster deeper ties with our trusted local partners. Cyient DLM has demonstrated strong technical capabilities and a competitive edge over the years for various Thaless solutions. We are pleased to have them onboard to also manufacture high-reliability PCBAs for our next-gen flight avionics systems.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said, "We are honored to have been chosen by Thales for this prestigious program. This collaboration highlights Cyient DLMs strong capabilities in delivering high-reliability electronics for the aerospace industry, and we look forward to supporting Thales with world-class manufacturing solutions."

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

Also Read

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 40.4% to Rs 10.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 18.44 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.37% YoY to Rs 444.23 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Cyient DLM declined 2.92% to Rs 420.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News